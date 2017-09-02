KYTX
BREAKING: Lufkin PD chasing suspect who stole a police vehicle

Gabriela Garcia, KYTX 6:08 PM. CDT September 02, 2017

LUFKIN - According to the Lufkin Police Public Relations Specialist, Jessica Pebsworth, officers from the Lufkin Police Department are chasing a suspect who has stolen a police vehicle.

Law enforcement officials have confirmed that the suspect is still inside Angelina County, but the pursuit has stretched to the Huntington- Zavala area.

More updates will be added as they come. 

