Bringing sexy back in the relationship

LONGVIEW - Sex can be an uncomfortable topic for people, but what can get in the way of a healthy relationship? For Longview resident Chelsea Thomas it's technology.

"Everyone wants to text and Snapchat," Thomas said.

People like Thomas said a relationship can fall apart because there is not enough physical affection.

"You got to feel the connection," Thomas said. "Can't be in a relationship and not feel wanted."

According to the Pew Research Center, love is one of the top reasons to marry someone. However, not having enough sex can be a deal breaker to some.

Valentines day kept Natalie Rusk busy while she worked at an adult boutique.

"This is love day of the year, so everybody wants to come in here and spice things up," Rusk said.

Rusk said she understands how things can get in the way, but she's adamant about having an open line of communication. She said if one is feels as if their partner is in need of attention, then it's the right time.

Studies said couples who are intimate at least once a week are the happiest, compared to those who don't do anything. Relationship experts said couples should start a conversation and plan ahead of time.

