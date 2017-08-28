(Photo: Williams, Coretta)

EAST TEXAS - Broaddus ISD canceled classes Monday morning due to bad weather. The school district made the announcement on its Facebook page.

The Facebook post also said additional announcements would be made regarding Tuesday and beyond.

Groveton ISD has also canceled school today because of current road conditions. The school district says to watch their Facebook page and website for further information on the rest of the week.

