East Texas school districts cancel classes today
KYTX
6:54 AM. CDT August 29, 2017

The following school districts have canceled classes today because of Harvey:

Broaddus ISD (CNA meeting is also postponed until further notice)
San Augustine ISD
Hemphill ISD
West Sabine ISD
