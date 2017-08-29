KYTX
East Texas school districts cancel classes today

KYTX 6:54 AM. CDT August 29, 2017

The following school districts have canceled classes today because of Harvey:

  • Broaddus ISD (CNA meeting is also postponed until further notice) 
  • San Augustine ISD
  • Hemphill ISD
  • West Sabine ISD

