Brook Hill students react to Trump's inauguration

BULLARD - Students at Brook Hill High School in Bullard dropped their pencils and set aside their notebooks to watch the inauguration of Donald Trump.

U.S. Government teacher Stephen Dement said today will make history, and he wanted his students to see it for themselves.

"It's the first time many of them have experienced an inauguration," he said. "Most of the kids in class are 17 and 18. This is their first real inauguration to remember."

After what Dement considers an overwhelming, he said he is happy the chaos has come to an end.

Senior Lauren Eden said she could not agree more. She said she just hopes Trump sticks to his word - and his catch phrase.

"His catch phrase is 'make America great again,' but I really hope he is going to be doing that and protecting us and listening to what the people have to say," Eden said. "Not just saying they're listening and doing whatever they want."

Freshmen Blessing Kima was born in Cameroon and grew up in Saudi Arabia. She said her family would have voted for Trump because, she said, he fought the hardest.

"They saw something in him that they want in a president, because he'll represent them the best and give them what's in their best interest," Kima said.

Dement said he is optimistic about the future of America, despite the nation's great divide.

"I know there's a lot of people very upset about this outcome, but I hope they will come together and realize that our government functions best when we are unified," he said. "If our president succeeds, that benefits the entire country."

A great divide that he said came to a halt to celebrate the 45th Commander in Chief.

