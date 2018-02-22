Brookshire Grocery Co. acquiring Winn-Dixie stores

TYLER - Brookshire Grocery Co. and Southeastern Grocers announced their agreement in which BGC will acquire eight Winn-Dixie stores from SEG in New Roads, Breaux Bridge, Franklin, New Iberia, Abbebille, Crowley, Rayne and Eunice.

Those South Louisiana stores will become a part of BGC's Super 1 foods banner, and Brad Brookshire, BGC's Chairman of the Board and CEO, has shared his excitement about the change.

These stores are a strong fit for our Super 1 Foods banner, and we look forward to welcoming new customers and employees in Acadiana," he said.

The companies anticipate that the stores will go through a brief transition period, with the goal of re-opening within a matter of days under the Super 1 Foods banner.

