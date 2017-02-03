Brookshire's to sell dairy operations

System.Object

TYLER - Brookshire Grocery Company will sell its Tyler dairy facility to Hiland Dairy Foods Company of Missouri, a spokeswoman confirmed Friday.

No layoffs are planned as part of the sale, company officials said.

"It was very important to the Brookshire team that employees be retained and it be business as usual," Kathy Broniecki, Hiland spokeswoman said.

This story is developing and will be updated.

