Brownsboro High School student arrested in connection to rumors of verbal threats

After authorities used tips from other students, a Brownsboro High School student was arrested in connection with the rumors of verbal threats.

According to a post on the district's Facebook page, the BISD Chief of Police and high school administrators found the student, conducted an investigation and secured the student before any more threats could be made.

Chief Wilhelm detained the student and took them to a juvenile detention center in Gregg County.

In their Facebook post, the district said that there were multiple rumors being spread about the involvement of up to 3 students and/or weapons.

Authorities did not find any evidence to support those rumors, and the district says there were no weapons on campus.

Several more students were questioned on Thursday, and all the information gathered by authorities led back to the one particular student.

BISD's Facebook post also included that the district reiterates that their high school campus continues to be a safe place to learn.

The district will continue to investigate any information that comes their way.

