'Bubba Claus' dies on Christmas Eve, leaves behind legacy

You may have seen him around town ringing the bell for the salvation army’s red kettle campaign.

He calls himself 'Bubba Claus,' and has donated countless of volunteer hours during the holidays and year round. But this holiday season -- David Persinger's bell is silent. He passed away Christmas Eve.

Just a day before her grandfather passed away, Bekah Sutton’s spent the day with him doing what he was most passionate about.

"It was awesome," she said. "He rang the bell, and we talked... he couldn't have anyone not look at him, everyone had to look at him before they went into the store or when they were leaving."

And how could anyone not? Persinger was a big man, with a lot of love to go around, and his own personal twist to the man in a red suit.

"If everyday he could wear something, his favorite type of clothing would be overalls," said Sutton. "At night, day, summer, in winter, all the seasons... everywhere he went you would probably see him in overalls."

Like her husband, Bobbie Persinger is also a volunteer. "He'd grow his year long every Christmas," she said. "The kids would all ask him if he was Santa Claus, and he would say that he was 'Bubba Claus', Santa Claus' redneck cousin from Texas!"

But the holiday Persinger was most passionate about, is now one that’ll make the holidays very hard for his family.

“Bubba Claus is not supposed to die on Christmas Eve”, said Bobbie.

A heart attack took his like, the day before Christmas.

“I’ll always think of him, especially during Christmas time,” said Sutton. “That’s when he helped out the most. He wouldn’t really want gifts he would just give gifts… the only gifts that he really accepted were chocolate covered pecans that we used to give him!”

Bubba Claus even gave the greatest gift of all -- the gift of life.

He donated a total of 77 gallons of blood to Carter BloodCare.

“I feel like I had the best grandparent ever,” said Sutton. “He would ring the bell, donate blood, and help other people if they needed help.”

Persinger’s family plans to bury him in his overalls and with the salvation Army bell in one hand, and a bible in the other.

The family said they will now ring the bell during the holiday season in memory of their ‘Bubba.’

Visitation and funeral services will be held at The Gospel Barn in Troup.

