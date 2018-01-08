Bullard resident wins in $1M lottery prize

System.Xml.XmlNode[]

BULLARD - A Bullard resident claimed a $1 million prize in a Texas Lottery⌐ scratch ticket game, according to a press release by the Texas Lottery Monday morning.

The winning ticket, from the game Texas Lottery⌐ Gold, was sold at the Brookshire's in Bullard, located at 213 Doctor M Roper Parkway North. The store is now eligible for a $10,000 retail bonus.

According to the press release, this was the third of five top prizes worth $1 million available in the game to be claimed.

Texas Lottery⌐ Gold offers more than $75.2 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize intthe game are one in 3.09, including break-even prizes.

The claimant elected to remain anonymous.

