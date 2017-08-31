Cajun Gravy volunters serving meals to evacuees and first responders

ORANGE COUNTY, TX - Hurricane Harvey left it's mark with torrential rain, causing flooding throughout Southeast Texas. A command post has been set up at the Orange County Convention and Expo Center.

Rescues are underway with local, state and military first responders. Volunteers are also coming from across the country to help with disaster relief efforts.

A group of friends from Baton Rouge, LA have come to Orange County came up with a special idea to help give back to those in need.

They call themselves the Cajun Navy, cooking traditional Southern Louisiana cuisine.

"We wanted to do something for everyone who is going through this disaster by cooking our favorite foods," Kyle Rome says. "Serving people who have lost everything, overwhelms us."

The Cajun Navy plans to serve seven to eight thousand meals this week. All made from scratch recipes of Jambalaya, Gumbo, red beans and rice, and other foods.

To learn more about the Cajun Gravy, click here for their Facebook page!

