Caldwell Zoo takes cold weather precautions for animals

For some birds at the Caldwell Zoo, acclimating to this weather is easy, but for others, the cold weather could be dangerous.

So, where do the animals who can't bare the cold go? You may be surprised to know, behind the rock work lies barns specifically made for each species.

Every animal is different, so are the temperature requirements for each animal. For most mammals, if the temperature dips below 40 degrees, they are brought in.

A variety of animals can come and go, in and out as they please, like the cheetah.

Caldwell Zoo says if the animal shows signs of being cold, they'll be brought in to be safe.

