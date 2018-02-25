Candidates speak at community forum in Tyler

TYLER - Some East Texas candidates are hoping to gain voters as they spoke at a candidate forum in Tyler. The event took place at New Life Community Church.

Local and state candidates spoke about their platforms and how they would be the right choice for voters. One of the most discussed topics was immigration.

People who attended the event tell me the event helped them learn more about each candidate.

Primary elections begin March 6th and the general elections start on November 6th. Both the Smith County Democrats and Republicans were represented at the forum.

