Car and cycle show benefits ETX Crisis Center

The East Texas Car and Cycle show rolled into Tyler’s Harvey Convention Center over the weekend.

Hot rods, drag racers, and race boats were all on display for a good cause.

All money received through tickets sales goes directly to the East Texas Crisis Center which helps victims of family violence.

Car show planning committee member Robert Owens said that the car show is the Center’s “ XX”

The car show also features a classic car raffle at 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Tickets are $10 for adults. Children 10 and under get in free.

The car show runs through Sunday.

