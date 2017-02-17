Carlisle ISD cancels Friday classes due to student illnesses

PRICE - An East Texas school district is closing all schools due to a mass breakout of student illness. Carlisle ISD officials say they are spending the day disinfecting all campus buildings.

All you see is empty parking lots when you drive by Carlisle ISD. The elementary, junior high, and high school are ghost towns.

A parent tells me she is glad her son is not in school.

"I think that its good, if that many kids are sick they are just going to come back and start spreading it,” the anonymous parent said. “It is best they close down and clean it."

