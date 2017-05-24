Catholic Charities offering recovery assistance for tornado victims

Long-term recovery assistance is now available for victims affected in the April 29 tornado outbreak.

Catholic Charities Diocese of Tyler is offering Long-Term Recovery Assistance from May 30 through June 30 on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and by appointment.

Disaster Case Managers will be at St. Therese Parish Hall in Canton, and can be reached at 469-607-0909. If no answer, please leave a message. They can also be reached by email.

See attached flyer for directions.

Catholic Charities Flyer by KYTX CBS19 on Scribd

© 2017 KYTX-TV