Photo Courtesy Marshall Police Department

MARSHALL - Officers from the Marshall Police Department are asking for help to identify a suspect who stole copper on Feb. 15, 2018 from Keith's Air Conditioning and Heating in the 900 block of East End Boulevard.

According to authorities, the suspect stole about $1,500 worth of copper and are asking anyone with information on the crime to call them at 903-935-4575.

For those who want to submit a tip anonymously, call Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers at 903-935-9969.

Anonymous tips can also be given through the Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers Facebook page or via the P3 app.

