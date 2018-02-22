KYTX
Close

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Marshall police asking for help identifying copper thief

Police are searching for a copper thief in Marshall.

Gabriela Garcia, KYTX 4:51 PM. CST February 22, 2018

MARSHALL - Officers from the Marshall Police Department are asking for help to identify a suspect who stole copper on Feb. 15, 2018 from Keith's Air Conditioning and Heating in the 900 block of East End Boulevard. 

According to authorities, the suspect stole about $1,500 worth of copper and are asking anyone with information on the crime to call them at 903-935-4575. 

For those who want to submit a tip anonymously, call Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers at 903-935-9969. 

Anonymous tips can also be given through the Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers Facebook page or via the P3 app. 

© 2018 KYTX-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories