(Photo: Williams, Coretta)

TYLER - Annabelle Sandoval, a fourth grader at Rice Elementary in Tyler stopped by CBS19 to give this morning's Kid Report.

Annabelle enjoys riding her bike, playing with friends and her dog. She also likes swimming and diving. In fact, she's been swimming and diving since she was 5. Annabelle says the secret to a good dive is a good step.

