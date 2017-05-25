CBS19 Kid Report: Atiana Henson

(Photo: Williams, Coretta)

TYLER - Atiana Henson, a seventh grader at Three Lakes Middle School in Tyler, joined us this morning to give our last Kid Report of this school year.



Atiana is an A-Honor Roll student! She was inducted into the National Junior Honor Society Tuesday night.

Atiana also loves sports. She plays volleyball, throws discus and is Captain of East Texas Nitro 13 and Under Volleyball Team.

When she's not busy, Atiana loves participating in church activities and spending time with family and friends.





We would like to thank everyone who participated in this year's Kid Report. Have a GREAT summer!!



© 2017 KYTX-TV