(Photo: Williams, Coretta)

TYLER - This week's Kid Report came from Emilee Baker. She's a fifth grader at Quitman Elementary.

Emilee is active in basketball with the Quitman Youth Foundation. She's also involved in choir and competes in as many UIL competitions she can yearly.

Emilee enjoys music, reading and spending time with friends and family!

