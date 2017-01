This week's Kid Report is from Evee Sigwald. She's a 5th grader at Cain Elementary in Whitehouse. (Photo: Williams, Coretta)

TYLER - This week's Kid Report is from Evee Sigwald. She's a 5th grader at Cain Elementary in Whitehouse.

Evee is the president of K-Kids at school. She's also a member of the National Elementary Honor Society and Cain's Mindset Competition team.

Evee is very involved in her church and loves Bible Journaling. She recently started drum lessons and takes tumbling.

