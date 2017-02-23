KYTX
CBS19 KID REPORT: MATTISON

Mattison Smith gave this morning's CBS19 Kid Report.

KYTX 7:58 AM. CST February 23, 2017

TYLER - This week's Kid Report is from Mattison Smith.      
 
She's a fifth grader at Quitman Elementary. Mattison is involved in UIL (music memory) and loves playing volleyball. She also likes crafts, cooking and shopping.  
 

