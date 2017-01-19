KYTX
Close

CBS19 Kid Report: Trinity Rodgers

Trinity Rodgers gives this morning's Kid Report

KYTX 8:07 AM. CST January 19, 2017

TYLER -   This week's Kid Report is from Trinity Rodgers. She is a sixth grader at Cumberland Academy Middle School in Tyler.
 
  Trinity loves sports! She's an avid soccer player and plays with FC Dallas.

(© 2017 KYTX)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories