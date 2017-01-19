Close CBS19 Kid Report: Trinity Rodgers Trinity Rodgers gives this morning's Kid Report KYTX 8:07 AM. CST January 19, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST TYLER - This week's Kid Report is from Trinity Rodgers. She is a sixth grader at Cumberland Academy Middle School in Tyler. Trinity loves sports! She's an avid soccer player and plays with FC Dallas. (© 2017 KYTX) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment More Stories Body of missing ETX fisherman found Jan 18, 2017, 4:57 p.m. Medical examiner: Loncar died of 'toxic effect of cocaine' Jan 19, 2017, 9:43 a.m. Tyler police release video of Ricky Williams search Jan 18, 2017, 3:04 p.m.
