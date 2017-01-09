Close Water Cooler Question: 1-9-17 KYTX 6:56 AM. CST January 09, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Today's Water Cooler Question: On average, we eat THIS for lunch 50 times each year. The answer is: Nothing. CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment More Stories Human remains found in Nacogdoches County Jan. 9, 2017, 4:31 p.m. City of Palestine issues boil water notice Nov. 3, 2016, 12:19 p.m. Longview man found dead from possible exposure to… Jan. 9, 2017, 1:39 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs