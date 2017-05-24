CBS19 WX Kid: Ben Barnett

(Photo: Williams, Coretta)

TYLER - This week's Weather Kid is Ben Barnett.

He's a fifth grader at Quitman Elementary. He enjoys school, football choir and many other activities. Ben's favorite subject in school is reading.

Ben is the youngest of four. He loves animals! One of his brother's cats just had kittens. We think that's pretty exciting!

We would like that thank all of the students who were selected to participate in our Weather Kid segment this year. Have a GREAT summer!

