CBS19 WX Kid: Joslyn Sweeney

TYLER - Joslyn Sweeney helped Ashley Kramlich give this morning's weather forecast.

She will graduate from fifth grade at Arp Elementary on May 25. She is looking forward to starting Junior High and joining the band playing the clarinet.

This summer, Joslyn plans on attending dance classes and dance camp at TJC Academy of Dance in their pre-professional program. She will also go tubing on the lake as much as possible, and swimming in her pool.

Joslyn is no stranger to CBS19. She was a guest Kid Reporter earlier this year.

