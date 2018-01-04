Central ISD cancels classes for Friday, Jan. 5, citing illness

ANGELINA COUNTY - Central ISD has canceled classes for Friday, Jan. 5, 2017, citing student illness.
According to the district's website, classes are canceled for the entire district, however, Friday will still be a staff workday.
Their statement also noted that the "time will be used to further disinfect classrooms, restrooms and high traffic areas."
The district will return to a regular schedule on Monday, Jan. 8, 2017.
