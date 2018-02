Early morning fire destroys Troup church building - Photos courtesy Stephen Byrd

TROUP - Firefighters are on the scene of a church fire in Troup.

Authorities tell CBS19 is at the Mount Rose Baptist Church on the corner of Hollis Street and Front Street.

Details are sketchy at this time, but we have a crew headed to the scene. We'll pass along any details as soon as we get them.

