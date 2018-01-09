Cervical Health Awareness Month

TYLER - According to the CDC, each year, approximately 13,000 women in the United States will be diagnosed with cervical cancer and over 4,000 will die of the cancer.

What most don't know is that cervical cancer is the most preventable and detectable type of cancer through regular screening.

The impulse to put off check-ups is a common thing, but giving into that impulse can also be life-threatening.

The cancer can be prevented at a young age as well. The HPV vaccine, which can be found at any primary clinic, helps prevent cervical cancer.

The CDC recommends women between the ages of 9 and 26 and men between the ages of 13 and 21 get the vaccine.

Texas alone has some of the lowest rates of vaccination in the country, which is why physicians remind people to get vaccinated to prevent cervical cancer numbers from going up.

