Chapel Hill football coach and athletic director Sitton stepping down

Chapel Hill football coach and athletic director Thomas Sitton told the Tyler Morning Telegraph on Friday that he is stepping down as Bulldogs coach and AD.

He did not want to comment on his future plans at this time.

Sitton, who led the Bulldogs to their second state championship in 2011, was head coach of the Bulldogs for eight years, compiling a record of 56-41-0.

His playoff record was 6-2, which also included a state runner-up finish in 2010. During his tenure the Bulldogs won two district championships and made the postseason five times.

Sitton’s 2011 squad had a record of 15-0 and defeated Alvarado, 20-19, in the Class 4A Division I state championship game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Other playoff scores in 2011 included: 70-28 over Jasper (bi-district), 27-20 over Waco La Vega (regional), 56-46 over Navasota (quarterfinals) and 21-16 over West Columbia (semifinals).



In 2010, the Bulldogs fell to Henderson, 28-21, in the Class 4A Division I title game in Arlington.

