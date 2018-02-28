Chapel Hill ISD adding more security after message written in bathroom

SMITH COUNTY - Chapel Hill ISD is adding more security on two of their campuses after Chapel Hill High School received a picture from a student of a written message on of their bathroom walls on Wednesday.

According to a post on the district's Facebook page, an investigation was immediately conducted by Chapel Hill administration, and all precautionary measures have been taken.

Authorities from the Smith County Sheriff’s office have been in constant contact with CHISD, and an increased police presence has been put in place in the hallways at the high school, middle school, and CTE building to help ensure student’s safety.

Street patrol from the Texas Department of Public Safety has been to the area as well.

For the rest of the week, the additional security will be on both campuses, and all schools will keep their normal schedule

