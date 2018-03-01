CHAPEL HILL - Students returned to class just two weeks after the horrific mass shooting at Stoneman Douglas High school in Parkland, Florida.

While those students are trying to find normality, they are still making their voice heard as are others who have an opinion on what they think should be done to prevent mass school shootings from happening.

It's not only the students who witnessed their friends and classmates being shot that are affected by the horrific act of violence but it's students across the country who are voicing the same concerns. When will it stop? How can it stop? When will we feel safe?

Students from across the country have protested, walked out and voiced their opinion on social media including a group of Chapel Hill High School students.

On February, 26th the school preformed a lockdown drill that the students felt was ineffective.

"When the intercom went off our teacher was kinda shaken. It was obvious, she didn't know how to react to it, her first thing was to turn off the lights and she kinda shook the door and said I'm pretty sure it's locked." says Hannah Mayfield, Chapel Hill High School student

"When the speaker came over, what we did was lock the door, that was really it, we kept going as usual, like class was just a normal class we didn't do anything." said Parker Harris, Chapel Hill High School student

The group at Chapel Hill High School have joined together and proposed solutions to their principal like arming teachers and adding security, anything to add a sense of safety.

Harris even started a petition after speaking to his principal about what could be done to improve safety.

"What exactly is there that I can do to change something, because obviously this keeps happening and we need to do something about it," says Harris.

The students are asking for change and issues to be addressed, as seen in the letter the students wrote.

"Even if we had some kind of assembly and we went and taught the students how to defend themselves, say there was a gunman next to you, you need to throw something at him try to distract them try to stop them we need to be directed how to react individually," said Mayfield.

Even if they have to do it on their own, the students don't plan to give up on their safety.

"A lot of people have suffered from this, unfortunately a lot of lives have been lost, a lot rights, and a lot of voices. I firmly believe we are the voices and if we don't get heard and things don't change then future generations, there's no hope for them because it's going to continue to happen," said Kristy Mcgaughey, a Chapel Hill High School student.

© 2018 KYTX-TV