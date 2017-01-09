Cherokee Co. man claims dump trucks are ruining his yard

CHEROKEE COUNTY - A Cherokee County man claims his yard is turning into a dirt pit from truck drivers using it as a driveway. Virgil Davis called our CBS19 Listens line for help.

"It's just not right for a person to turn around and mess up a person's yard," Davis said, frustrated after seeing new tracks in his front yard almost every day.

Davis lives just outside of Jacksonville on County Road 4126 near Heath Lane. His road is a dead-end, and he resides at the very end. Also near Virgil is a landfill, which he said is driving the problem.

He said dump truck drivers are turning on his road by accident, and instead of backing up into a driveway, are using his front yard to turn around.

To solve the problem, he put up a "no trespassing" sign, but he said the added verbiage has not helped. Now, his yard has more than half a dozen boards scattered near the road to deflect drivers.

"I thought maybe I'd put the boards out to make people think they had nails in them," Davis said.

He showed CBS19 tire track after tire track, making what looked like a circle driveway.

Davis reached out to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office for help, but there is no solution for the problem at this time.

(© 2017 KYTX)