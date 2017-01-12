Children are a Gift: Madison, 10-years-old

Madison, 10-years-old

TYLER - Madison just turned 10 years old and is hoping she can celebrate her next birthday with her forever family. We took her for an afternoon outing at Tyler’s Caldwell Zoo.

"I want to see lions and snakes and spiders and ducks," Madison said excitedly.

She hopes to have a pet of her own one day.

"I want a cat and a dog. I want the cat to be named Daisy and the dog to be named Nemo. I like animals a lot!"

Madison is a beautiful young lady with an outgoing personality. She enjoys video games, movies, music and dolls. She also likes to stay active.

"Sometimes in foster care we've been going to fun places,” Madison exclaimed. “We've been going to Six Flags and swimming and we've been going to see our friends. I've played two sports and that is soccer and softball."

Madison needs guidance to stay on task. She thrives with attention and positive reinforcement.



"Well sometimes I'm quiet and sometimes I'm loud and sometimes I get angry," shared Madison.

That anger comes from a lot of uncertainty in her young life and it's affecting her academically.



"I've had to move like eight schools. I'm in 4th-grade and math and science and stuff is hard."

But Madison is making a lot of progress with her behavior now that she has some stability and security in foster care.

"I feel loved because I know the foster parents love me and I know that I love them."

She looks forward to the day that she can have a permanent home through adoption. She needs a forever family who will provide consistent boundaries and patience as she makes the transition.

Madison said, “It means for me to have a forever family where I get to stay with them forever."

To learn more about Madison, call 903-533-4242 or email gsheridan@cbs19.tv.



(© 2017 KYTX)