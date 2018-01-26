Christian Women's Job Corps Spring 2018 session

Last year, over 250 women were trained during the 12-week Employment Training program. Computer literacy, professional etiquette, and expectations in the workplace are taught along with many other qualities needed in a workplace during the program.

The course which costs $1700 is available for women over the age of 18, for only a $32 registration fee.

The Christian Women's Job Corps exists to assist women in gaining skills for life and employment through job training and education while providing missions opportunities.

For more information on the courses taught, contact the CWJC at (903) 592-4693.

