KYTX
Close

CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances prepares for patient overflow from Hurricane Harvey

CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances prepares for patient overflow from Harvey

KYTX 7:11 PM. CDT August 25, 2017

TYLER - CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances in Tyler is preparing for patients to come in from Hurricane Harvey. 

© 2017 KYTX-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories