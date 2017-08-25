Close CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances prepares for patient overflow from Hurricane Harvey CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances prepares for patient overflow from Harvey KYTX 7:11 PM. CDT August 25, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST TYLER - CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances in Tyler is preparing for patients to come in from Hurricane Harvey. © 2017 KYTX-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Rhylan's birthday gift VERIFY: Does shutting off your air conditioning unit save you money? Hopefuls kick it out for a chance to join the Kilgore College Rangerettes Buyer beware sign near Lake Tyler Good Samaritan prays for hurt stranger VERIFY: Is bottled water left in the heat dangerous to drink? These are the biggest Prime Day Deals - The Deal Guy Frankston School Board meeting KYTX Breaking News Missing Lancaster girl found dead More Stories Here's what time Hurricane Harvey is expected to… Aug 25, 2017, 6:51 p.m. Local Sam's Clubs waive membership fees for Harvey Aug 25, 2017, 6:12 p.m. Hurricane Harvey's big impact on E. Texas gas stations Aug 25, 2017, 4:58 p.m.
