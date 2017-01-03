City of Palestine issues boil water notice

A boil water notice has been issued for Palestine residents on Spring Street and Crockett Road due to a water main leak.

The City of Palestine is issuing a boil water notice for residences and businesses on Spring Street between Granberry Street and Crockett Road and Crockett Road, where it turns into North Mallard and North Church streets, between Reagan and Terry streets.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use. The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the water system officials will notify you that the water is safe for consumption. Instructions to discontinue boiling will be issued in the same manner as this notice.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Felipe Garcia at (903) 731-8483.

