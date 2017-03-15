City of Tyler accepting ideas for projects funded by half-cent sales tax

System.Object

TYLER - The call for projects funded by the City of Tyler Half-Cent Sales Tax Program runs through March 31.

An open house will be held to gather public input on Wednesday, March 15 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. in the Tyler Development Center Large Conference Room located at 423 W. Ferguson Street.

Staff from each of the funded categories including, Police, Fire, Parks, Airport, Traffic, Engineering and Drainage, will be available to talk with the public and gather data for potential future half-cent funded projects.

“If residents have an idea for a project, now is the time to share it,” said Carter Delleney, city engineer. “We receive public input from a variety of sources. The call for projects open house makes it easier for project suggestions to be made."

The City of Tyler collects half-cent sales tax revenue and utilizes it to fund capital improvement projects.

Expenditures of the fund include, but are not limited to, administrative costs, right-of-way acquisition costs, design costs, and construction costs.

Previous projects constructed include the Glass Recreation Center, Faulkner Park Police Station, the ongoing construction of Cumberland Road Extension, multiple fire stations, park improvements and a yearly asphalt pavement enhancement program.

The city also accepts ideas for potential projects online. Click here to fill out a Half-Cent project recommendation form.

