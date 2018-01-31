City of Tyler 'Beauty and the Box' program spotlights local art

The City of Tyler's, Beauty and the Box program allows local artists to display their works of art across the city of Tyler on traffic utility boxes.

The beautification program started in 2016 with only 10 boxes, and over the years has grown to 19 boxes

Among those are the two newest ones, sponsored by Marvin United Methodist Church (at the corner of Bois D’Arc Avenue and Elm Street) and Dunn Transmissions (at the corner of Erwin Street and Palace Avenue.

The pieces can be submitted directly to Main Street Gallery.

People considering to be future sponsors will look through the collections of submitted work and pick the piece of artwork they would like on their box.

Keep Tyler Beautiful and Main Street Gallery are always looking for local artists sto submit their artwork. If you are a local artist you can submit your work at GalleryMainStreet@TylerTexas.com.

