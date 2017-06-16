City of Tyler Fire Department issues scam warning

System.Object

TYLER - The City of Tyler Fire Department issued a statement Friday morning concerning calls about an organization in town supposedly soliciting donations for the department.

According to the notice, the organization is called "Association for Firefighters and Paramedics, Inc." and is trying to solicit donations from residents and businesses.

Paul Findley, Public Information Officer writes:

Please be aware that neither the Tyler Fire Dept. nor the local Firefighter’s Association are associated with this organization nor do we endorse it. We suggest if a business or individual citizen is thinking about making a donation they should do their research and make an educated decision.

Anyone with questions can call Fire Adminstration at 903-535-0006.

© 2017 KYTX-TV