City of Tyler is upgrading it's wastewater infrastructure

TYLER - Dan Osbo has lived in Tyler for 10 years but the news of sewage overflowing into waterways for the past 12 years had him astonished and disappointed.

"It's unsafe," Osbo said. "It just makes me upset just thinking about it."

The city of Tyler is obligated to report situations like sewer overflows to the EPA. CBS 19 reached out to the federal organization. They said Tyler had to pay 563 thousand dollars in civil penalties.

The EPA said the violations are mostly related to the condition of the city's waste water infrastructure. In other words, mostly the pipes. They said sewage maintenance is an on-going issue for growing cities like Tyler. The federal organization wasn't able to confirm where specifically in Tyler, but they did say it occurred mostly in lower-income and minority communities.

According to the EPA, there might be a 10 inch pipe, which would have to be increased to a 12 inch pipe in the future. It even affected some who may have experienced foul odors coming from their faucets.

It is estimated the city will have to spend around 65 million dollars over the next 10 years to get the pipes taken care of.

CBS 19 reached out the city of Tyler for comments, Mayor Heines was quoted as saying, "It is important to recognize that this is not about drinking water. Our drinking water continues to be safe. I continue to be disappointed in the statements made by the EPA. Instead of partnering with communities to improve infrastructure, they've approached communities as adversaries, threatening litigation and making salacious innuendos to push an agenda."

