City of Tyler offers Spanish classes

TYLER - Starting February 15, The Tyler Parks and Recreation Department will hold a four-week introductory course in conversational Spanish on Thursdays from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Glass Recreation Center.

The course will emphasize real life situations and everyday encounters, with lectures, class participation, homework assignments, handouts and more.

Class participants can register through the phone, mail or online by February 14, and the course costs $60.

For the class to go as planned, a minimum of seven pre-registered students need to sign up.

Iris Avila will teach the course, and has taught beginner Spanish classes for eight years and has a B.A. in Spanish from UT Tyler.

For more information about the course, call the Glass Recreation Center at 903-595-7271, or visit www.TylerParksandRec.com.

