KYTX
Close

City of Tyler Planning and Zoning Commission tables West Tyler development

City of Tyler Planning and Zoning

Hannah Treece, KYTX 6:47 PM. CST March 06, 2018

TYLER - After nearly three hours of discussion, the City of Tyler Planning and Zoning Commission voted to table their decision on a multi-family development on the West side of Tyler.

The commission is giving the developer 30 days to come back to them with more details on the proposed community.

The fear is since the development is in city limits, it will end up costing tax payers money.

The decision by the commission was not unanimous, with two board members voting to approve the development. 

© 2018 KYTX-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories