City of Tyler Planning and Zoning Commission tables West Tyler development

(Photo: Treece, Hannah)

TYLER - After nearly three hours of discussion, the City of Tyler Planning and Zoning Commission voted to table their decision on a multi-family development on the West side of Tyler.

The commission is giving the developer 30 days to come back to them with more details on the proposed community.

The fear is since the development is in city limits, it will end up costing tax payers money.

The decision by the commission was not unanimous, with two board members voting to approve the development.

