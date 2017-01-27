TYLER - Tyler police is reviewing additional procedures following a meeting with local community leaders discussing the Ricky Williams incident in Mid-January.

The NAACP, Tyler Together Race Relations Forum and Smith County elected officials met with Tyler Police "to voice concerns and discuss ways to move forward," according to a City of Tyler press release issued Friday.

According to the press release, after a review of the contact with Williams, Tyler Police found that officers "followed proper response procedures" for the citizens request that triggered the contact, but acknowledged that there is "always opportunities for us to learn and improve from our experiences."

Some procedures that will be reviewed and improved include:

Review of information from callers through dispatch

Develop contact levels based on reported and observed behaviors

Review departmental reporting requirements to shorten necessary contacts with citizens

The Tyler Police Department is also transitioning its minority advisory group into a community advisory committee to "enhance diversity and broaden the scope of future conversations."

“I’ve asked staff to review these items to benefit all parties, citizens and officers,” said Tyler Police Chief Jimmy Toler. “Our goal is to ensure the safety of all within our community.”

Officers questioned Williams, a Texas Longhorn legend and Heisman Trophy winner, and searched him in the parking lot of the Courtyard Marriott Hotel on South Broadway, where Williams was staying while in town for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Awards.

(© 2017 KYTX)