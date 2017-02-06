City of Whitehouse facing budget cuts

KYTX

WHITEHOUSE - At a special meeting Tuesday night, the Whitehouse City Council decided not to move forward with talks of a possible interlocal agreement with Smith County for the sheriff’s office to provide law enforcement services for Whitehouse.

Councilmembers met in executive session for about an hour. Mayor Charles Parker announced no action would be taken after the council reconvened in open session.

Parker said he met several times with Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith about the county coming in and taking over law enforcement. Council members were deciding on whether to allow city manager Aaron Smith to enter into formal talks with the county about an interlocal agreement.

This comes as the city deals with funding issues.

“Right now, we have six weeks of operating capitol in our fund balance and we're running a pretty lean show,” the mayor said during open session.

Smith said the city should have four to six months of operating capitol saved up, so vacant full-time positions are not being filled and likely won’t be filled during this fiscal year.

“We have a great police department here and a lot of good people and a lot of dedicated folks working for this community,” Smith said. “And we hope that we can continue to give them the support they need.”

Smith, who has been on the job for about eight months, said cuts to city services are imminent next year.

He said Whitehouse has taken on debt and added services, like a paid fire department, in recent years – all without raising taxes.

In addition to budget cuts, he said increased property taxes are not out of the question.

The budget for next fiscal year takes effect October 1. As they craft that budget in the coming months, city leaders ask residents to share their opinions.

(© 2017 KYTX)