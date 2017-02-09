Civil Rights leader Dr. James Lawson speaks at Wiley College

Dr. James Lawson

MARSHALL - Wiley College hosted civil rights leader Dr. James Lawson as part of their distinguished lecture series. The series brings scholars and prominent people to speak to students.

Dr. Lawson was an integral part of the Civil Rights Movement. Dr. King is quoted saying he is the strategist for the Freedom Riders and 1941 March on Washington.More than 200,000 people participated in that historic march.

Dr. King also recognized Lawson for his study of Gandhi's principles of non-violence. Saying his strategy was an integral part of the movement.

Wiley College students applauded Dr. Lawson for his continuous work for equal rights. "How can you love someone with the spirit of racism or bigotry," Lawson said. "We have to bring our differences together and build on the unity."

The inspirational leader also spoke out against racism towards a religion. "This is not the first time a religion has been targeted for being different," Lawson said."We need stop this hatred and welcome our brothers and sisters."

