Civilian Response Active Shooter Event

(Photo: Martinez, Andrea)

TYLER, TX - Active shooters are becoming all too common, in the U.S. alone 378 active shooter situations where someone was either injured or killed were reported.

Tyler Police want to be sure that East Texans are prepared in case of an emergency such as an active shooter and doing so by hosting a civilian response to an active shooter training course (CRASE).

The class will be held on Saturday, November 18 at the Faulkner Park Police Station from 9 a.m. to noon.

The Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events course is designed to provide strategies, guidance and a proven plan for surviving an active shooter situation.

This course is structured with the curriculum put out by Texas State University the same curriculum that law enforcement are taught as well.

The class is free but spots are limited, to register for the class email Officer Chuck Boyce at CBoyce@TylerTexas.com.

© 2017 KYTX-TV