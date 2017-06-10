Clarksville-Warren Cities Volunteer Fire Department Car Show

GLADEWATER - Classics, lowriders, motorcycles, and everything in between were at the CWC Car Show.



Each car entry fee and donation will allow THE Clarksville- Warren Cities Volunteer Fire Department to get equipment they need.



"We are looking for bunker gear air packs anything we can use to better the department with." Assistant Chief Larry Robinson said.



Robinson also tells me the department also acts as support for other local departments. Today the community came out to support their efforts to keep their community safe.



Firefighters also served as the judges for the car show.



“We really kind of looked at the paint jobs, the interior, the wheels, the overall work that has been put into the car itself.” Firefighter Sherry Robinson said.



Assistant Chief Robinson says the car show was a success and they plan to generate around $1,000.

