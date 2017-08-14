Clash poses new questions over role of public permits

City permits are designed to keep order, but after this weekend’s violence in Charlottesville, many East Texans were talking about what role, if any, they play in preventing clashes.

According to City of Tyler Code, a “parade permit” is only need when a protest will block traffic on a city street.

After applying, the size, location, and anticipated need for security are evaluated by police and multiple city departments.

“They are going to want to know what streets you are actually going to want to shut down and the safety issues involved,” Officer Martin said.

He says the city does not deny permits based on controversial political speech, but that speech that demonstrators are not permitted to incite violence.

Officer Martin said that “there are several departments within the city that this application process is reviewed by and signed off on.”

