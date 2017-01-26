Classes at Eustace ISD cancelled Friday due to excessive absences

EUSTACE - Classes have been canceled Friday for students at Eustace ISD.

Principal Chris Whorton released the following letter to parents and staff:

For various reasons, we are going to have an unscheduled holiday tomorrow (Friday, January 27th). One of the reasons is that we are experiencing a higher than normal absentee rate due to illness. We are hoping that a little extra time will help alleviate that situation.

Due to Eustace ISD having five extra days built into this year’s school calendar, this day will not have to be made-up.

The NHS Winter Dance that was scheduled for this Saturday has been rescheduled for Saturday, February 11th. Basketball games scheduled for tomorrow will be played as scheduled. High school detention scheduled for today is rescheduled for next Tuesday, January, 31st.

Baseball and softball practices will continue as scheduled by the coach, however students that are ill are excused and will not be permitted to attend.

I apologize for the late notification of this unscheduled holiday.

Thank you for sending your child to Eustace High School!



Chris Whorton, Principal